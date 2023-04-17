IPL 2023: Nitish Rana And Hrithik Shokeen Slapped With Big Fine After Verbal Clash, Suryakumar Yadav In The Dock For THIS Reason

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hrithik Shokeen had to pay a big price for their verbal clash in their IPL 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Rana and Shokeen were both fined part of their match fees after pleading guilty to breaching IPL’s Code of Conduct during the match.

The incident happened in the ninth over of their match at the Wankhede Stadium when the Mumbai Indians bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler. Shokeen had Rana caught at long on by substitute fielder Ramandeep Singh, and immediately looked in the direction of the batter to say a few words. But as Rana turned back to respond to the young player's charge at him, Mumbai Indians' stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav and the senior most player in the game, Piyush Chawla, stepped in to diffuse the tension.

“Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the statement added.

Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav became the fourth skipper in the IPL 2023 to be fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in his side’s win over KKR on Sunday. “Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” the BCCI statement read.

Apart from Suryakumar, Faf du Plessis, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya have already been fined through this season.

As far as the result of the game is concerned, Ishan Kishan hammered a half-century while Suryakumar roared back to form to negate a brilliant 104 off 51 deliveries by Venkatesh Iyer and help Mumbai defeat Kolkata by five wickets to register their second win of the ongoing season.