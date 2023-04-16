Watch: Nitish Rana, Hrithik Shokeen Involved In Heated Exchange During MI vs KKR Clash

Temperature was rising at the Wankhede Stadium as Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana and Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen were seen exchanging some heated words during the IPL clash on Sunday. It all happened in the eighth over of the Mumbai Indians innings as Rana stepped down the wicket playing a big shot agains Shokeen but was trapped by the off-spinner at mid-wicket for an easy catch.

After the wicket, Rana and Shokeen exchanged some words which ended up in a bad way as the left-hander was seen fired up by the conversation. Suryakumar Yadav and Piyush Chawla were seen calming down Nitish straight away after the pair were seperated by MI players.

Shokeen kept the ball away from Rana knowing the power he possess and after stepping out, the left-hander was trapped by the off-spinner. On the other hand, Venkatesh Iyer was smashing the MI bowling attack all over the park. (IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Makes IPL Debut For Mumbai Indians Like Father Sachin Tendulkar, WATCH Him Bowl First Ball HERE)

Watch the video below:

Some heated words exchanged between nitish rana and Hrithik shokeen never seen him like this before pic.twitter.com/EmS8kDwnqJ — (@superking1815) April 16, 2023

Reports suggest that the pair have a history of not talking with each other since playing for the same team at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. There is no confirmation about the history of Rana and Shokeen but the off-spinner is known for his trouble with umpires too in the Ranji Trophy as well.

Nitish Rana, who usually keeps a cool head was furious with Shokeen for some reason. After winning the toss, Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav elected to bowl first against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede. KKR got off to a steady start with Venkatesh Iyer taking the charge after Gurbaz and N Jagadeesan departed cheaply.