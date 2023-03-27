IPL 2023: Not Marcus Stoinis But KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Crucial For LSG Believes Aaron Finch

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports show, Know Your Team, former Australia batsman Aaron Finch spoke on what the biggest strength of the Lucknow Super Giants is, he said, "The big strength of the Lucknow Super Giants is their opening combination, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. They complement each other so well. They are very different players, and their strengths and weaknesses offset each other. So, I think if they are going to have a big season. I think the home ground advantage for the Lucknow Super Giants this year, although their wicket has been a little unpredictable at times, they’ve got a class opening combination in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, their middle order power of Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and they’ve got a lot of bowling options, Krunal Pandya with the ball, who can also be versatile with the bat. So, I think they have got a lot of options to be able to exploit whatever the wicket produces."

Finch further spoke on who the game changer and X factor for Lucknow is, he said, "Player to watch out for, for Lucknow, will be Nicholas Pooran. They’ve spent a lot of money to get him in the auction. He wasn’t at his best last season, but we know how destructive he can be. He’s someone who strikes it at such a high strike rate, particularly early in his innings. So, for me, he is the player to watch out for. The X-factor for me this season for Lucknow I see being Deepak Hooda. He’s someone who has taken the responsibility of batting at number 3. He’s someone who strikes at a good strike rate, particularly in the first 10 balls. He continues to keep being aggressive. If he can bat for longer periods of time, while being aggressive, that will set up that middle and lower order to be at their destructive best." (IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions)

Finch also spoke on what the weakness of LSG will be, he said, "I see a potential weakness in the Lucknow Super Giants, being their death bowling. I think they’ve got a lot of options throughout the middle, they’ve got some good all-rounders. But I think, when you look at the combinations, finding good quality four overs of death bowling will be a real challenge for them." (Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2023 Analysis: Prithvi Shaw's Form To Rishabh Pant's Absence, In PICS)

On being asked who the four overseas players for the Lucknow Super Giants will be, Finch said, "I think the first choice overseas 4 for the Lucknow Super Giants, obviously Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and I think adding Mark Wood to their squad, can have a huge impact for them."

Finch also gave his prediction as to where LSG will finish this season, he said, "My season performance prediction, for the Lucknow Super Giants is they will finish around fifth. Could sneak into the finals, I’m just a little worried about their death bowling under pressure. But all in all, they are a very dangerous side with a lot of match winners throughout."