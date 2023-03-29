IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: From Arjit Singh's Live Singing To Tamannaah Bhatia's Dance Performance, Here's All You Need To Know

The much-awaited TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony promises to be a grand spectacle, with some of the biggest names in Bollywood slated to perform at the event. The last opening ceremony was held in 2018, and the BCCI has now received approval for the event after a hiatus of four years. The ceremony will be held on March 31, 2023, just before the start of the first match of the season between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Join @tamannaahspeaks in the incredible #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony as we celebrate the biggest cricket festival at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! __ _



31st March, 2023 - 6 PM IST on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema



Make sure to tune in & join! _ pic.twitter.com/u9HtOcD9tm — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

Details Of IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

When: March 31, 2023; Before GT vs CSK Match

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Who will perform: While nothing is confirmed officially yet, it has been reported that Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif and Arijit Singh are among those who will be performing at the event.

Where to Watch: Star Sports will telecast the opening ceremony of IPL 2023 on TV. Viewers can watch the live streaming on Jio Cinema.

While the official list of performers is yet to be released, it has been reported that Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, and Katrina Kaif are expected to grace the stage. Other rumored performers include Tiger Shroff, Arijit Singh, and Rashmika Mandhanna. In previous years, the likes of Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan have also been a part of the TATA IPL Opening ceremony.

The ceremony will feature a combination of cultural performances, songs, and dances that are sure to entertain cricket fans worldwide. It is a ground display that will add to the excitement and fervour of the cricketing event.

The IPL, which is one of the biggest cricketing tournaments in the world, has always been associated with glitz and glamour. Over the years, the BCCI has experimented with various ideas, including holding ten opening ceremonies across all ten venues during the 10th year of the TATA IPL in 2017. While the WPL 2023 had a grand opening ceremony in its inaugural season, it did not feature any Bollywood stars.

Indian Premier League has confirmed the performance of Tamannah Bhatia at the TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony on their Twitter handle, and fans are eagerly anticipating the rest of the star-studded lineup. The ceremony is expected to begin at 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time, with the match starting at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

The TATA IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony is set to be a grand celebration of cricket and culture, featuring some of the biggest names in Bollywood. The event is sure to delight and entertain fans worldwide, adding to the excitement of the IPL tournament.