I Really Cannot Explain Meaning Of It...: Virat Kohli Opens Up On His New Tattoo Ahead Of RCB vs MI Game In IPL 2023 - Watch

Indian Premier League (IPL) is back with its 16th edition, set to begin on March 31. One of the most popular franchises in the competition, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, is making a return. Despite never having won an IPL title, RCB boasts a star-studded lineup and is the most popular side in the tournament.

As the excitement builds up, fans have noticed a new addition to RCB captain Virat Kohli's body. Kohli, who already has 11 tattoos on his body, has added another one to his arm. When asked about its significance, Kohli mentioned that it is still a work in progress.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot



Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more_ Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

"Yeah, it is still a little bit of a work in progress. It is only half right now, so I really cannot explain the meaning of it," Kohli said on RCB bold diaries. He has had many tattoos in the past, with one of them featuring Lord Shiva on his left forearm. However, the meaning of his latest ink remains a mystery.

During a recent interview, Kohli also shared his current music playlist. He revealed that he has downloaded Arijit Singh's MTV Unplugged playlist, a soft rock chill kind of version that he enjoys.

RCB will be under the leadership of Faf du Plessis in the upcoming season, and they will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the competition. With their star-studded lineup, RCB will be hoping to break their trophy drought this season. On the other hand, Mumbai will be looking to improve upon their dismal performance in the previous edition, where they finished at the bottom of the IPL points table. As the IPL 2023 kicks off, fans are eagerly awaiting some thrilling cricketing action.