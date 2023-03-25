IPL 2023: Another Blow To KKR, Key Pacer Ruled Out Due To Injury After Captain Shreyas Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered from another massive blow after Shreyas Iyer's injury. Pacer Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, which was played on Saturday (March 25) in Auckland. The update is confirmed that Ferguson has suffered from a hamstring injury. KKR will also miss Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das due to the Ireland series.

Lockie Ferguson, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips were supposed to leave for India after the first ODI between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Ferguson was supposed to land in Kolkata on March 26 but after his injury there is no clarity on his availability. (IPL 2023: Big Blow To KKR, Captain Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out Of Action Due To Back Injury)

Kiwis bowling coach Shane Jurgensen confirmed Ferguson's injury after the training session. He also informed that the right-arm fast bowler had been complaining about his back ever since playing for the Plunket Shield for Aucklands a few weeks ago.

After winning the IPL with Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans last season, Ferguson was traded to KKR in an all-cash deal along with wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The right-arm pacer picked up 12 wickets in 13 games last year with GT. (IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans' Shivam Mavi Ready To Put Team First; Not Thinking About ODI World Cup Selection)

SQUAD NEWS | Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of Saturday’s ODI against Sri Lanka due to a right hamstring injury. The Aces paceman underwent a fitness test at training today which confirmed he would be unfit to play. A replacement will be confirmed early tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hQRWgoc4eE March 23, 2023

Captain Shreyas Iyer is likely to be ruled out of cricketing action due to a back injury. As per Insidesport, Iyer was forced to withdraw from India vs Australia ODI series due to an issue in his lower back. Iyer can also miss out on the World Test Championship final at the Oval in June. He is likely to undergo surgery for his recovery.

KKR IPL 2023 Squad

Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan.