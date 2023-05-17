IPL 2023 PBKS Vs DC Weather Report: Will Rain Affect The Match In Dharamshala?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be aiming a win in Indian Premier League 2023 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) as they keep an eye on the playoff spot. Punjab have two matches left in the season with 12 points in the bag. They must win both their remaining matches to stay in hunt for a spot in the playoffs. DC game is their best chance to ensure they are on the right path as the Delhi-based franchise has been the worst performing team in this edition of the tournament. With just 4 wins from 12 matches, DC have struggled to get going in this season. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side will play this game at their second homeground this season which is the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

DC want to finish the season on a high

DC have two matches left in this season. Unlike, PBKS, they are not in contention for a spot. However, Capitals will be aiming to finish the season on a high with two wins in the remaining two games. If they do so, they can become party-spoilers for some teams while making things easier for others. "You're still trying to find the best combination and when you're not winning it's never easy. With any franchise you look around, Indian players if they don't have a good season, it's always tough. No matter how good your overseas players are, like we have, it's not easy. Rishabh [Pant] obviously was a big miss for us," Ajit Agarkar, assistant coach of DC, said on eve of the match.

PBKS' aim playoffs berth

Punjab batting coach Wasim Jaffer was reminded about his side's inability to enter the top fours in last four seasons, to which he said, "Thanks for reminding, laughs (about finishing sixth the last four times). But that's the plan, to go into the playoffs. We've lost some very close ones and that's the beauty of the tournament. Those crucial games hurt you or help you in qualification. It's simple mathematics for us, to win both straight."

Dharamshala weather report ahead of PBKS vs DC clash in IPL 2023

The weather is expected to play fair to cricket today. As per weather report, there is light rain expected in the afternoon in Dharamshala. The chances of rain in afternoon are 40 to 50 percent. The match begins at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7. The cloud cover, however, will be present throughout the match, meaning the swing bowlers will be the ones to watch out for.