LIVE Updates | PBKS vs DC, Cricket Live Score: David Warner vs Shikhar Dhawan

It is a matter of pride now for Delhi Capitals as they are already out of the playoff qualification race. David Warner's met the Punjab Kings just four days before at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which they lost by 31 runs. PBKS also lead the head-to-head race with 16 wins as compared to DC's 15 with each other. Delhi Capitals will surely look to spoil the Punjab Kings party with a defeat that will damage Shikhar Dhawan and his team's playoff qualification chances.

For Punjab, Liam Livingstone and captain Shikhar Dhawan will be key with bat along with the uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. In their bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran will be responsible to trouble the Delhi Capitals batting lineup.

