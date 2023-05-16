topStoriesenglish2609016
NewsCricket
PBKS VS DC

LIVE Updates | PBKS vs DC, Cricket Live Score: David Warner vs Shikhar Dhawan

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: David Warner's DC will face PBKS in Dharamshala.

 

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 10:01 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | PBKS vs DC, Cricket Live Score: David Warner vs Shikhar Dhawan
LIVE Blog

It is a matter of pride now for Delhi Capitals as they are already out of the playoff qualification race. David Warner's met the Punjab Kings just four days before at the Arun Jaitley Stadium which they lost by 31 runs. PBKS also lead the head-to-head race with 16 wins as compared to DC's 15 with each other. Delhi Capitals will surely look to spoil the  Punjab Kings party with a defeat that will damage Shikhar Dhawan and his team's playoff qualification chances.

For Punjab, Liam Livingstone and captain Shikhar Dhawan will be key with bat along with the uncapped duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma. In their bowling department, Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran will be responsible to trouble the Delhi Capitals batting lineup.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match HERE.

cricket/live-updates/live-cricket-score-pbks-vs-dc-ipl-2023-match-no-64-punjab-kings-vs-delhi-capitals-indian-premier-league-himachal-pradesh-cricket-stadium-dharamshala

 

 

16 May 2023
22:01 PM

LIVE PBKS vs DC updates & score

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings clash of the IPL 2023 set to take place in Dharamshala on Wednesday. We will take you through all the key updates of the match.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin