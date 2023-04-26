IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Gujarat Titans Jump To 2nd Spot, Rashid Khan At No 1

Defending champions Gujarat Titans rose to second place on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table with their massive 55-run win over five-time former winners Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. At the half-way stage of IPL 2023, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are at the No. 1 position with 10 points from 7 matches just ahead of GT due to superior net run-rate (NRR).

Hardik Pandya’s GT also have 10 points but their NRR of 0.580 is marginally less than CSK’s 0.662. Last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) have slipped to third position and have 8 points from 7 matches while KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants are in 4th place with 8 points as well.

IPL 2023 Points Table:



- CSK and GT with 10 Points.

- 4 teams with 8 Points.

- MI with 6 Points.

- 3 teams with 4 Points.



- The first half of 2023 is successfully completed! pic.twitter.com/tWy4uxYxMK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by Virat Kohli currently, are in 5th position with 8 points as well but can climb to 10 points as they take on 8th-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match no. 36 of the IPL 2023 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are also on 8 points but in 6th place due to a NRR of -0.162.

Rohit Sharma’s MI are in 7th position after their 4th loss in 7 matches and have only 6 points so far this season.

Shubman Gill rises to 4th in Orange Cap race

GT opener Shubman Gill moved up to 4th position in the Orange Cap race with his third fifty of the IPL 2023 season. Gill notched up 56 off 34 balls against MI at Ahmedabad on Tuesday and now has 284 runs from 7 matches with a strike-rate of 142.71.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is the current holder of Orange Cap with 405 runs in 7 matches with 5 fifties to his name. CSK opener Devon Conway is in second place with 314 runs in 7 games while Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner is third with 306 runs in 7 matches with 4 fifties.

RCB’s stand-in captain Kohli is in 5th position in the run-scorer’s list with 279 runs in 7 games with 4 fifties and a top-score of 82 not out.

Rashid Khan grabs Purple Cap

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan grabbed the Purple Cap on Tuesday after claiming 2/27 in 4 overs against MI at Ahmedabad. Rashid now has 14 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 16.14.

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj was relegated to second position and has picked up 13 wickets in 7 games while PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh also has 13 wickets so far. Siraj can add to his tally as he gets ready to KKR on Wednesday night.

MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla climbed up to sixth position and now has 11 wickets in 7 matches after a couple of wickets against GT in Ahmedabad.