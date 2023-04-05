IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Gujarat Titans Zoom To Top, David Warner Rises In Batter’s List

Indian Premier League (IPL) defending champions Gujarat Titans have started off in fine fashion in the 2023 season as well, posting their second successive win of the year over Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night. Hardik Pandya’s side, who defeated four-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener, thrashed David Warner-led Capitals by six wickets to move to the top of the Points Table.

Thanks to their second win, the Titans now have 4 points from 2 matches with a NRR of 0.700. Last year’s runners-up Rajasthan Royals are in second spot with 1 win from 1 match but with an impressive NRR of 3.600 thanks to their 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match. The Royals can move to the No. 1 position if they can defeat Punjab Kings on match No. 8 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday night.

IPL 2023 Points Table. pic.twitter.com/8bdQrCRxZP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 4, 2023

The Capitals, on the other hand, have slipped to the No. 8 position after two successive losses with an NRR of -1.703 and need to quickly turn their form around if they hope to challenge for a Playoffs spot. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) continue to be in the third spot with 2 points from 1 match while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are in 4th place with 2 points from 2 matches so far.

David Warner risers in Orange Cap race

Delhi Capitals may have been humbled by the Titans at home on Tuesday night, but their skipper David Warner top-scored for them with 37 with the bat. Warner’s knock took him third position in the Orange Cap race with 93 runs from 2 matches including 1 fifty.

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to lead the table with 149 runs in 2 matches at a strike-rate of 183.9. LSG opener Kyle Mayers occupies the second spot 126 runs in 2 matches at an average of 63 and strike-rate of 210. Gujarat Titans batter rose to 5th spot thanks to his unbeaten knock of 62 against the Delhi Capitals and now has 84 runs from 2 matches.

Rashid Khan climbs to 2nd in Purple Cap race

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan had another impressive day out against the Capitals on Tuesday. The Afghanistan all-rounder climbed to second spot in the Purple Cap table with 5 wickets from 2 matches at an average of 11.4 after scalping 3/31 against DC.

LSG pacer Mark Wood continues to lead the table with 8 wickets from 2 matches so far. GT pacer Mohammed Shami also has 5 wickets from 2 matches but averages 14. LSG leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is in third spot on the Purple Cap table with 5 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 11.8.