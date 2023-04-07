IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Kolkata Knight Riders Climb To 3rd Place, Virat Kohli Moves To 4th

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) catapulted up into the third place on the IPL 2023 Points Table thanks to their massive 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in match No. 9 in Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After losing their first game by 7 runs (DLS method) to Punjab Kings, it was a much-needed win for KKR. Defending champion Gujarat Titans continue to be at No. 1 position with 2 wins from 2 matches.

Apart from the Titans, Punjab Kings are in second position with 4 points and only the second team so far to win both of their opening matches. RCB had a massive drop on the points table and have slipped to the 7th position after getting bowled out for just 123 in reply to KKR’s 204 for 7 on Thursday night.

IPL 2023 Points Table. pic.twitter.com/O9zDfDBGEo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 6, 2023

Rajasthan Royals are the remaining team in the top 4 position with one win and one loss to their name after 2 matches. Lucknow Super Giants can also move up to 4 points on Friday night, if they can defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 10 at home in Lucknow. KL Rahul’s LSG have 2 points from 2 matches while SRH are yet to open their account so far.

Virat Kohli up to 4th in Orange Cap race

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli had a forgettable night with the bat against KKR, scoring just 21 but did just enough to move into 4th position in the Orange Cap race. Kohli now has 103 runs from 2 matches, after scoring 82 not out in the opening RCB game against the Mumbai Indians.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis moved into 6th position with 96 runs from 2 matches but could only managed 23 runs against KKR. Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to top the run-scorers table with 149 runs in 2 matches while LSG opener Kyle Mayers is second with 126 runs in 2 games. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is in 3rd position with 126 runs from 2 games as well.

Varun Chakravarthy rises to 2nd in Purple Cap race

Kolkata Knight Riders ‘mystery spinner’ Varun Chakravarthy zoomed into 2nd position on the Purple Cap table with 5 wickets from 2 matches, thanks to his 4/15 against RCB on Thursday. Chakravarthy displaced Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan from the second place and bumped him down to third.

TATA IPL 2023 PURPLE CAP as of 6 April 2023:-



8* - Mark Wood (LSG)

5* - Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR)

5* - Rashid Khan (GT)

5* - Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

5* - Nathan Ellis (PBKS)#CricketTwitter #IPL2023 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/N9Vyjmwped — Marvellous Mohsin _ (@ItsMohsin360) April 6, 2023

LSG pacer Mark Wood continues to top the table with 8 wickets from 2 matches and can add to his tally as he faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night. Apart from Chakravarthy and Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nathan Ellis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh all have five wickets from 2 matches so far.