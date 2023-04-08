IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: LSG Climb To Top After Crushing SRH

Home team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 10 of IPL 2023 to maintain a winning record at Ekana cricket stadium. The KL Rahul-led side pulled off a dominant win over their rivals on Friday night to climb to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table. LSG have won 2 out of their 3 matches so far and with 4 points and healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.358, sit atop the standings. Gujarat Titans, who were earlier the toppers are now second in the table with 2 wins from 2 games but a slightly lower NRR.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are third with exactly the same number of wins but because margin of their victories were small, their NRR is lower than the top 2 teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meanwhile are still in top 4 after they registered a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), two nights ago.

Check out the IPL 2023 Points Table Below:

Orange Cap Race: LSG opener Kyle Mayers had the golden opportunity to go past Ruturaj Gaikwad and become the Orange Cap winner on Friday night but the batter got out for just 13 vs SRH at Ekana stadium. That means he is till 10 runs behind the leader Gaikwad, who has 149 runs from 2 matches. PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan needs one big innings to become the new owner of the Orange Cap as he too has scored 126 runs in 2 matches while Virat Kohli has 103 runs from 2 games and is fourth in the race at this point of time.

Purple Cap Race: LSG's Mark Wood missed the contest vs Sunrisers yet he continues to wear the Purple Cap. Wood had a terrific start to the season picking up 5 wickets in just the first game vs Delhi Capitals (DC) followed by 3 scalps vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Behind him is his LSG teammate Ravi Bishnoi, who habe 6 wickets from 3 matches. KKR's Varun Chakaravarthy is third in the race with 5 from 2 matches.

Matches on Weekend (April 8 and 9)

On Saturday (April 8), RR will take on DC in the afternoon match at Guwahati while IPL's 'El Clasico' between Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK will be played in the evening at Wankhede stadium. The next day, GT will play KKR in the afternoon match at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The evening match will be played between SRH and PBKS.