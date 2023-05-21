IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: LSG Seal 3rd Spot, CSK's Devon Conway Surpass GT's Shubman Gill

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs by narrowly defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a single run, despite Rinku Singh's aggressive batting. This victory brought LSG's points tally to 17 from 14 league matches. Unfortunately for KKR, their hopes of entering the playoffs were shattered with this loss. LSG currently holds the third position, three points ahead of the fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, LSG's win wasn't enough to surpass CSK, who had a convincing victory over Delhi Capitals earlier in the day and secured their playoff spot. In the points table, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. In the playoffs, GT will face CSK in Qualifier 1, while LSG will contend against either RCB, RR, or MI in Eliminator 1. The outcome of the final round of matches on Sunday will determine the team that claims the final spot in the playoffs.

IPL 2023 Points Table:



CSK seals their 12th Playoffs out of 14 seasons - unbelievable consistency by the MS Dhoni's army! pic.twitter.com/lGq2Ri54hs May 20, 2023

Orange Cap Standings

Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, currently holds a strong position in the Orange Cap race with an impressive score of 702 runs in 13 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal from RR follows closely behind in second place with 625 runs in 14 matches. CSK's opening batsman Devon Conway stands at third place with 585 runs in 14 matches, while Shubman Gill, the opener for Gujarat Titans, holds the fourth position with 576 runs in 13 matches. RCB's stalwart, Virat Kohli, completes the top 5 list with 538 runs in 13 matches.

Purple Cap Standings

The Purple Cap standings are dominated by the Gujarat Titans duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan, both of whom have taken 23 wickets each in 13 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal, the spinner from Rajasthan Royals, secures the third spot with 21 wickets in 14 matches. Piyush Chawla, the experienced spinner for Mumbai Indians, holds the fourth position with 20 wickets from 13 matches. Completing the top 5 is Tushar Deshpande from CSK, who has taken 20 wickets in 14 matches.