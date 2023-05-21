RCB vs GT Weather Report From Bangalore: Rain Likely To Spoil RCB's Chances Of Playoffs Qualification

The 70th match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to take place on May 21 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the anticipation of rain looms over this crucial match. Just one day before the game, the city experienced rainfall, raising concerns about the weather conditions for the match.

RCB vs GT Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, there is a high probability of rain interrupting the game. Rain showers are expected throughout the day, starting as early as 1 PM IST. During the match hours, there is more than a 50% chance of rain.

The weather forecast indicates that the venue will have a very humid atmosphere throughout the match, with humidity levels fluctuating between 78% and 82%. The temperature at the beginning of the game is predicted to be around 26 degrees Celsius, gradually decreasing to 24 degrees Celsius towards the end.

What If It Rains?

If rain does interfere with the game, there is a possibility of the overs being shortened to accommodate the conditions. In the event that the match cannot proceed, it will be abandoned, and both teams will be awarded one point each. This outcome would not benefit Royal Challengers Bangalore, who currently have 14 points. With the additional point, they would reach 15 points, and their playoffs scenario would depend on the result of the Mumbai Indians' game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians, also with 14 points, would reach 16 points if they win their match.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans would not be affected significantly by the outcome of this match, even if they were to win and receive one more point. They are comfortably positioned at the top of the points table.

The cricketing fans eagerly await the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, hoping that the rain does not play spoilsport. The final outcome will determine the fate of both teams in the ongoing IPL tournament, adding to the excitement and suspense surrounding this crucial encounter.