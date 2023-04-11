IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Lucknow Super Giants Zoom To No 1, Virat Kohli And Faf du Plessis Rise Up

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have zoomed into the top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table after their thrilling one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. LSG are the only team in IPL 2023 to have won three games so far and have 6 points from 4 matches.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been moved to the 2nd and 3rd position with both teams having 4 points from 3 matches so far. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are in 4th position after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of KKR and also have 4 points from 3 matches.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB are in 7th position currently with just 1 wins from their 3 matches so far. Only Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – who posted their first win of the season over Punjab Kings on Sunday – are below them apart from win-less Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

One out of MI and DC will break their win-less streak as they two teams face off in match No. 16 of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli rise in Orange Cap race

RCB duo of Du Plessis and Virat Kohli managed to rise in the run-scorers list for the IPL 2023 season after scoring fifties against LSG on Monday. Du Plessis, who scored 79, moved up to no. 3 position with 175 runs in 3 matches with 2 fifties while former captain Kohli has notched up 164 runs in 3 matches with 2 fifties.

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan currently holds the Orange Cap with 225 runs in three matches with a top-score of 99 not out against SRH on Sunday. Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is in second place with 189 runs in 3 matches till date.

Monday night’s hero Nicholas Pooran also moved into 7th spot with a brilliant 60 off 19 balls. Pooran now has 141 runs in 4 matches at an average of 47 and an incredible strike-rate of 220.

Mark Wood regains Purple Cap

LSG pacer Mark Wood, who missed the last match due to flu, has regained his Purple Cap after claiming a wicket against RCB on Monday. Wood now has 9 wickets from 3 matches – the most by any bowler so far this season.

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan is in second placed with 8 wickets from 3 matches, level with RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. LSG leggie Ravi Bishnoi is in 4th spot with 6 wickets from 4 matches so far.