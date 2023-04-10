LIVE Updates | RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Homecoming For KL Rahul
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Hosts RCB are facing KL Rahul's side in their second home game of the season.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are up against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Faf du Plessis enjoyed their homecoming to Bengaluru, thrashing five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their last match here.
However, RCB couldn't back up that impressive win, losing their second match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs after a special innings by Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul's side, on the other hand, have notched up a couple of impressive wins at home in Lucknow but lost their only away game in Chennai so far. RCB have never lost to LSG in IPL and are full of confidence with history on their side.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Homecoming for KL Rahul
KL Rahul will be playing first game in 'home' Bengaluru after four season. However, Rahul will be leading Lucknow Super Giants against the home team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Will Rahul find any home support in Bengaluru?
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants eye top spot
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants can move to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table if they can beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight. LSG have 4 points from 3 matches, same as Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders - the top two teams on the Points Table currently.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match No. 15 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.
