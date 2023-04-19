IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Mumbai Indians Jump Up To Sixth, Tilak Varma Moves Up Too

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) jumped up to sixth place on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table thanks to their 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in match No. 25 in Hyderabad on Tuesday night. MI now have 6 points from 5 matches just like 4 other teams.

The other teams with 6 points currently are Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was third win on the trot for Rohit Sharma’s side, who now have 3 wins and two losses from their first 5 matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table - MI moves to No.6, RCB slips to No.8 now. pic.twitter.com/Fhb2JLy1as — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 18, 2023

Last year’s finalists Rajasthan Royals continue to be on the top of the Points Table with 4 wins in 5 matches and 8 points currently. However, LSG can join RR on 8 points, if they can defeat the Royals in match no. 26 in Jaipur on Wednesday night.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), meanwhile, remain in the 9th position on the Points Table with 4 points from 5 matches. Delhi Capitals (DC) are the 10th and last team, yet to notch up a points after five successive losses in IPL 2023.

Tilak Varma rises in Orange Cap race

There’s wasn’t much change at the top of the Orange Cap race with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis holding on to the top spot with 259 runs from 5 matches. MI batter Tilak Varma moved up to 7th place with another scintillating 37 off 17 balls with 4 sixes and 2 fours against SRH.

At the end of Game No. 25 of #IPL2023 - #SRHvsMI



No change in the Top 5 of Orange Cap race, but Tilak Varma's fantastic knock of 37(17) has pushed him to No. 7 with 214 runs from 5 games!



Can he continue his impressive run & move further up?#MIvsSRH #IPL #TATAIPL #SRH #MI pic.twitter.com/SKO18mDWi6 — Criconthego (@criconthego) April 18, 2023

Tilak was subbed out in the second innings of the match with Riley Meredith coming in as the ‘Impact Player’ for MI. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer retained his second spot on the run-scorer’s list with 234 runs in 5 matches while PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan is in 3rd position with 233 runs in 4 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal retains Purple Cap

RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to top the wicket-takers’ list with 11 wickets in 5 matches. Chahal, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2022, can add to this tally as he faces LSG in match No. 26 in Jaipur on Wednesday night.

LSG pacer Mark Wood will also like to move up the Purple Cap list, as he has 11 wickets as well from 4 matches. GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan is third on the Purple Cap list with 11 wickets in 5 matches.

MI leg-spinner Piyush Chawla moved into 9th place with a couple of wickets against SRH on Tuesday night. Chawla now has 7 wickets in 5 matches.