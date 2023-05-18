IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Punjab Kings On Brink Of Elimination, Delhi Capitals Move Out Of Bottom

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been pushed to the brink of elimination of the IPL 2023 Playoffs race after their 15-run loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match no. 64 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan’s PBKS will now need a miracle to qualify even if they win their final league match of the season.

PBKS remained at the 8th place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with 12 points from 13 matches. A win in their final game would give them 14 points which might not be enough if Mumbai Indians (MI) or Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win their remaining matches.

IPL 2023 Points Table:



CSK and LSG will qualify for Playoffs if SRH defeat RCB tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DeQ066qcbu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2023

David Warner’s Delhi Capitals, however, posted their 5th win of the season to move up to 10 points and moved out of the bottom of the Points Table finally. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) replaced DC in the last place, but can move back up to 9th place if they can beat RCB in their penultimate league match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only team to have qualified for the Playoffs stage so far and have 18 points from 13 matches.

David Warner climbs to 7th spot in Orange Cap race

DC skipper David Warner completed 400 runs for the 9th time in his IPL career – joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to achieve this feat. Warner missed out on his sixth fifty of the IPL 2023 season but climbed up to 7th place in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race.

Warner now has 430 runs in 13 matches with five fifties and a strike-rate of 128.74. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap with 631 runs in 12 matches so far.

#FafDuPlessis and #MohammedShami are leading in Orange and Purple caps respectively after the completion of match No.64 between PBKS and DC.



_: IPL/BCCI#IPL2023 #PBKSvsDC pic.twitter.com/b4QdzWAJ5Q — CricTelegraph (@CricTelegraph) May 17, 2023

GT opener Shubman Gill is in 2nd spot with 576 runs in 13 matches while RR opener is in third with 575 runs in 13 matches. Du Plessis can extend his lead at the top as he gets ready to take on SRH on Thursday night.

Mohammad Shami retains Purple Cap

GT pacer Mohammad Shami retained the Purple Cap with 23 wickets in 13 matches, same as his teammate and leg-spinner Rashid Khan. PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh remained in 10th place with 16 wickets in 13 matches after failing to pick up a wicket against DC on Wednesday night.

Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal remains in third spot with 21 wickets in 13 matches so far.