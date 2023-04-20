IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Rajasthan Royals Retain Top Spot Despite Loss, Jos Buttler Rises To 2nd

Rajasthan Royals retained their top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Points Table despite their 10-run loss to second-placed Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Both RR and LSG now have 8 points from 6 matches but Sanju Samson’s side are ahead of net run-rate (NRR) – 1.043 as compared to 0.709 of LSG.

RR and LSG have both won four matches so far and lost two of them. MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are in third spot with 6 points from 5 matches with a NRR of 0.265 while defending champions Gujarat Titans are in fourth place with 6 points and NRR of 0.192.

IPL Points Table 2023 pic.twitter.com/daZWVUdHXP — Marathi Status 4 U (@marathistatu4u) April 20, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) can join RR and LSG at the top of the table on 8 points as they host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match no. 27 of IPL 2023 at home in Mohali. Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have 4 points from 5 matches can also move up the table as they are taking on bottom-placed Delhi Capitals, who have lost five successive matches, in match No. 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday night.

Jos Buttler moves to 2nd in Orange Cap race

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has jumped up to second place in the Orange Cap race behind leader and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis. Buttler now has 244 runs from 6 matches with 3 fifties to his name. Du Plessis leads the table with 259 runs in 5 matches and will look to add to that tally as he takes on PBKS on Thursday.

KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has slipped to third place and has 234 runs in 5 matches with 1 century and 1 fifty to his name. PBKS skipper Dhawan is in 4th spot with 233 runs in 4 matches, but doubts remain over his fitness ahead of RCB clash.

Jos Buttler moves to second spot in the orange cap list.



Yuzvendra Chahal slips to second in the leading wicket-takers list after going wicketless against LSG.#IPL2023 #JosButtler #YuzvendraChahal pic.twitter.com/D6oDsgbNok — CricTelegraph (@CricTelegraph) April 20, 2023

LSG opener Kyle Mayers scored his third fifty of IPL 2023 against RR to move up to 8th position. Mayers now has 219 runs in 6 matches.

Mark Wood takes over Purple Cap

LSG pacer Mark Wood took over the Purple Cap from RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in spite of missing the last match. Wood and Chahal both have 11 wickets to their name but the latter failed with the ball on Wednesday – leaking 41 runs for no wickets.

GT leg-spinner Rashid Khan and pacer Mohammed Shami are in third and fourth place respectively with 11 and 10 wickets to their name. RR off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has moved up to 6th place with a couple of wickets against LSG. Ashwin now has 8 wickets in 6 matches.