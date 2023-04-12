IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw And Arjun Tendulkar Rekindle Childhood Friendship In Delhi, Check PIC

Prithvi Shaw and Arjun Tendulkar may have been foes on the field when Delhi Capitals faced off against Mumbai Indians in match No. 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday. But off the field, the Shaw-Tendulkar goes back more than a decade. There was no love lost between the two Mumbai cricketers when they met at a city hotel ahead of the DC vs MI clash.

Arjun Tendulkar shared a picture with Prithvi Shaw at the Delhi hotel on his Instagram Story which was shared by Shaw as well. Arjun Tendulkar wrote in the caption, “One of my close childhood friends. With you through good and bad times @prithvishaw”.

Shaw has been going through a rough patch in IPL 2023. The Delhi Capitals opener was dismissed for 15 off 10 balls by MI off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen. DC managed to score 172 in 19.4 overs after batting first but MI managed to chase down the target thanks to Rohit Sharma’s brilliant 65-run knock. Shaw has only managed to score 34 runs in 4 matches in IPL 2023 till date.

Arjun Tendulkar has been picked as one of the five substitutes in the last couple of IPL 2023 matches by the Mumbai Indians, but is yet to make his IPL debut so far. Fans of the Arjun and Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will be hoping that the all-rounder gets to make his IPL debut this season.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel came out in defence of DC skipper David Warner, who has been criticized for his low strike-rate in spite of scoring three fifties in IPL 2023. Axar indicated that the Australian stalwart was getting confused over when to drop anchor and when to attack the bowling.

Warner scored a 55-ball 65 at a strike rate of 118 against Rajasthan Royals, while against Lucknow Super Giants, the stalwart hit a 48-ball 56 at a strike rate of 116. “When Prithvi (Shaw) is batting with him, he (Warner) tries to play the anchor role. (And) when wickets are falling from one end, it's not good (for Warner) to try and keep attacking from the other end as well,” Axar said after the match.

“Even when he is trying, it’s not coming off. Everyone spoke to him – Ricky (Ponting), (Shane) Watson, Dada (Sourav Ganguly). The conversation about his strike rate also came up. They looked at his videos and he’s working on it,” added Axar.

(with PTI inputs)