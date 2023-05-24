IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Deepak Chahar Tries To ‘Mankad’ Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni’s Reaction Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar tried to ‘mankad’ Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. It was all in good humour though as Chahar didn’t go through with the dismissal and just gave a warning to Shankar.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the GT chase after Chahar had priced out the important wicket of Shubman Gill. Shankar and new batter Rahul Tewatia were in the middle when the former attempted to leave his crease early.

Shankar was seen moving out early in the non-striker’s end when Chahar stopped in his bowling stride and attempted to take the bails off. CSK all-rounder Chahar, though, didn’t go through with the dismissal and only offered a ‘friendly’ warning to Shankar. Skipper MS Dhoni had a big smile on his face and just nodded his head at Chahar’s decision.

Check Deepak Chahar’s attempt to ‘mankad’ Vijay Shankar HERE…

This isn’t the first time that Chahar has attempted ‘mankad’ on a batter. During a T20 match against South Africa in Indore last year, Chahar threatened to ‘mankad’ Tristan Stubbs but didn’t go through with the same. He also tried to do the same during a match in Zimbabwe earlier.

Meanwhile, Chahar emerged as the pick of the CSK bowlers, claiming 2/29 as GT were bundled out for 157, to lose by 15 runs to CSK. “We bowled length. When you're getting support from the pitch, you can keep it basic. And when it comes to semi-finals, it always comes down to handling the pressure. Chasing 172 in a semi-final with the crowd against you is high pressure,” Chahar said at the post-match presentation.

Asked about the belief in the CSK team under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chahar said, “We have the belief. We've done it so many times. That's the benefit of having a senior team. They know how to control their nerves. Crucial 10 runs or crucial one over matters in semi-finals.”