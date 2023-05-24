topStoriesenglish2612477
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Deepak Chahar Tries To ‘Mankad’ Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni’s Reaction Goes Viral

Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 win over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Deepak Chahar Tries To ‘Mankad’ Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni’s Reaction Goes Viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar tried to ‘mankad’ Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Vijay Shankar in their IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. It was all in good humour though as Chahar didn’t go through with the dismissal and just gave a warning to Shankar.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of the GT chase after Chahar had priced out the important wicket of Shubman Gill. Shankar and new batter Rahul Tewatia were in the middle when the former attempted to leave his crease early.

Shankar was seen moving out early in the non-striker’s end when Chahar stopped in his bowling stride and attempted to take the bails off. CSK all-rounder Chahar, though, didn’t go through with the dismissal and only offered a ‘friendly’ warning to Shankar. Skipper MS Dhoni had a big smile on his face and just nodded his head at Chahar’s decision.

Check Deepak Chahar’s attempt to ‘mankad’ Vijay Shankar HERE…

This isn’t the first time that Chahar has attempted ‘mankad’ on a batter. During a T20 match against South Africa in Indore last year, Chahar threatened to ‘mankad’ Tristan Stubbs but didn’t go through with the same. He also tried to do the same during a match in Zimbabwe earlier.

Meanwhile, Chahar emerged as the pick of the CSK bowlers, claiming 2/29 as GT were bundled out for 157, to lose by 15 runs to CSK. “We bowled length. When you're getting support from the pitch, you can keep it basic. And when it comes to semi-finals, it always comes down to handling the pressure. Chasing 172 in a semi-final with the crowd against you is high pressure,” Chahar said at the post-match presentation.

Asked about the belief in the CSK team under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Chahar said, “We have the belief. We've done it so many times. That's the benefit of having a senior team. They know how to control their nerves. Crucial 10 runs or crucial one over matters in semi-finals.”

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818