DHANASHREE VERMA

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Adorable Photo With Wife Dhanashree Verma - Check

Chahal recently spoke candidly about the impact his wife has on him when she is present at the venue, admitting that he feels more confident and receives positive vibes from her.

Apr 04, 2023

IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Adorable Photo With Wife Dhanashree Verma - Check

Dhanashree Verma, a popular social media influencer, is often seen cheering for her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, during IPL matches. On Tuesday Chahal shared an adorable photo with Dhanashree where the Rajasthan Royals cricketer is seen wearing an orange sweater while his wife is in a black outfit.

Chahal recently spoke candidly about the impact his wife has on him when she is present at the venue, admitting that he feels more confident and receives positive vibes from her. Chahal said, "I feel more confident when she is with me. She always gives me strength and positive vibes. When you see your loved ones rooting for you, and they just came to see you. I really love seeing her in the stands. She is smiling always and she observes me very well, especially my bowling. Just two weeks ago, I discovered that she can sometimes predict where I bowl. I am relieved she is only on my side."

Earlier, Dhanashree was in attendance during the Rajasthan Royals versus Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match in 2023, where Chahal produced a remarkable performance with the ball, picking up four wickets. Chahal's impressive bowling display saw him dismiss Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Adil Rashid, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leading to his entry into the record books as the first Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in T20s. This achievement left Dhanashree Verma visibly emotional as she watched her husband make history from the stands.

Rajasthan Royals got their IPL 2023 campaign off to a winning start, defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs. Chahal played a crucial role in the victory, taking four wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs. With turning tracks expected throughout the season, Chahal's performance will be crucial to the Royals' success.

Looking ahead, the Royals will face off against the Punjab Kings in their next match. Both teams will be looking to build on their opening-day victories, making for an exciting and competitive match.

