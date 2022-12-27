topStoriesenglish
AUSTRALIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND TEST

Watch: South Africa's Anrich Nortje gets knocked down to the ground by Spider-cam at MCG

Nortje was walking to his fielding position when the camera, suspended above the ground on wires -- crashed into the shoulder, sending him tumbling to the ground.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

South Africa, who were being driven around the Melbourne Cricket Ground by David Warner and Steve Smith, experienced a setback when one of their pacers was struck by the Spider-cam being used to broadcast the game. On Tuesday's second day of the second Test, South African speed bowler Anrich Nortje was the one who was struck by the Spider-cam and brought to the ground. Since the incident occurred between two overs, live television coverage was not available.

Nortje was walking to his fielding position when the camera, suspended above the ground on wires -- crashed into the shoulder, sending him tumbling to the ground.

The official broadcaster later showed the incident on television.

"Nortje walking quietly to his spot... BANG," commentator James Brayshaw said. "That should not be happening," he was quoted as saying by media reports.

Nortje was treated on the ground by the South Africa squad's medical team and stayed on the field as Australian batters continued to build their first innings. David Warner struck a century in his 100th Test match and shared a century partnership with /Steve Smith for the third wicket as overtook South Africa's first innings score of 189.

DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar