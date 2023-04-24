Watch: Angry Mohammed Siraj Abuses Teammate Mahipal Lomror For Poor Fielding In RCB vs RR Game

During an intense Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), RCB fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was caught on camera using profanity against his teammate Mahipal Lomror. The incident took place during the penultimate over of Rajasthan Royals’ innings when they were nearing their target. After Dhruv Jurel hit Siraj's delivery, Ashwin ran for a double from the non-striker's end. Lomror quickly retrieved the ball, but his throw to Siraj was awkward, resulting in Siraj accidentally kicking over the stumps. Siraj was unhappy with Lomror's throw and reacted by verbally abusing him. Lomror remained calm and returned to his fielding position for the 20th over.

In a match review video released by RCB, Siraj apologised to Lomror for his actions on the field. Siraj said, "I am so angry, man. Sorry. I have apologized to him twice already. I don't carry the aggression off the field. It all calms down post the match." Lomror accepted Siraj's apology and added that such incidents are common in big matches, "It's alright, Siraj bhai. Such small things keep happening in such big matches."

RCB defeated RR by seven runs, with Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis being the top performers of the match. Maxwell scored an impressive 77 off 44 balls, while du Plessis contributed 62 runs from 39 balls. RCB set a total of 189/9 on the scoreboard and defended it, limiting RR to 182/6 in their chase.

Despite the tense moment between Siraj and Lomror, it is heartening to see Siraj take responsibility for his actions and apologise for his behaviour. It also shows the importance of sportsmanship and maintaining a positive attitude on the field. The incident should serve as a reminder for players to keep their emotions in check and treat their teammates and opponents with respect.