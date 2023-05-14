How Can Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs After Huge Defeat Against Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals, the IPL 2008 champions, are currently sitting at the 6th position in the league table with 12 points, despite a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. However, their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs were dampened by a humiliating loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where they were bundled out for just 59 runs, the third-lowest total in IPL history. With just one match remaining in the league stage against Punjab Kings on May 19, they need to win the game to reach 14 points and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Currently, three teams are tied at 12 points, but PBKS and RCB have two games left to play while RR have just one. To have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs, RR would hope that both PBKS and RCB lose their final two games, allowing them to climb above them with a win over PBKS. They would also hope that Kolkata Knight Riders do not win their remaining two games or lose one of them, giving them an advantage in points.

IPL 2023 Points Table - RCB still alive.



A massive boost in the NRR for RCB! pic.twitter.com/UrwWjrIbrq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 14, 2023

However, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have 14 and 13 points, respectively, with one game in hand. The two teams will play each other on May 16, and the winner of that game will move to the third spot, making it impossible for teams below them to qualify. In that case, RR would hope that whoever wins the game loses their last match, while the loser of the game also loses their next game. MI will play their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while LSG will play their last game against KKR.

Another advantage for RR is their net run rate of +0.140, which means that if they win handsomely against PBKS in their next game, they can have an advantage if multiple teams are tied at 14 points at the end of the league stage.

Overall, Rajasthan Royals' chances of qualifying for the playoffs are dependent on a series of results from the remaining matches. While they need to win their final match, they also need results to go their way in other matches involving the teams above them. It remains to be seen if they can turn their fortunes around and make it to the playoffs.