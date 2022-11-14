topStoriesenglish
IPL 2023 Retention Day: Full list of all 10 team's probable retentions - Check

IPL 2023 mini-auction is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

The IPL 2023 auction is just around the corner but before that, all 10 teams need to submit the list of retained players on or before 15th November. Unlike the mega auction where only four players could be retained, here, the franchise will decide which player they want to retain and which player they want to leave. They can also trade the player with another team for a player or for money. Here is the list of all 10 teams' probable retentions.

List of Probable Retentions by all the teams

RCB's probable retention list: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar.

CSK's probable retention list: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius Deepak Chahar.

MI's probable retention list: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

GT's probable retention list: Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DC's probable retention list: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.

RR's probable retention list: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Obed Mcoy

PBKS's probable retention list: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma

LSG's probable retention list: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

SRH's probable retention list: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

KKR's probable retention list: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav

