IPL 2023 Retention Day Live Streaming: When and where to watch IPL Retention Day live on TV and online?

The IPL 2023 auction is just around the corner but before that all 10 teams need to submit the list of retained players on or before 15th November. Unlike the mega auction where only four players could be retained, here, the franchise will decide which player they want to retain and which player they want to leave. They can also trade the player with another team for a player or for money. Josh Behrendorff has already joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from Mumbai Indians (MI), and Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson have joined Kolkata Knight Riders from the Gujarat Titans, the current champions. Although official confirmations have not yet been made, several well-known athletes who may be let go by their teams include Shardul Thakur, Kane Williamson, and Mayank Agarwal.

NEWS: Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.



More Details — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 13, 2022

Last day of squad submission: November 15

Mini-Auction Date: December 23

Auction Venue: Kochi likely

Auction Purse: Rs 95 Cr

When will the IPL 2023 Retention Day take place?

The announcements will be made on Tuesday (November 15).

At what time will the IPL 2023 Retention Day live start?

Not specified.

Where to watch the IPL 2023 Retention Day live on TV in India?

The IPL retention show will be telecasted on Television by Star Sports

Where to watch IPL 2023 Retention Day online in India?

The IPL retention show will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

List of Probable Retentions by all the teams

RCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar.

CSK: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwaine Pretorius Deepak Chahar.

MI: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Tristan Stubbs, Tilak Varma, Jason Behrendorff.

GT: Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Manohar, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

DC: Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav.

RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Prasidh Krishna, Obed Mcoy

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma

LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

SRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

KKR: Shreyas Iyer, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav