RCB to continue with Faf du Plessis, DC release KS Bharat - Check Full list of retained and released players here

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained most of their big names for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford being the only big name the franchise released. The core team consisting of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood has been retained. The side had earlier traded Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. After qualifying for playoffs three consecutive times, RCB has chosen to count on its core players to win them their maiden trophy, who could also get support from youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen. The side still has INR 8.75 crore left in their purse and two overseas slots to fill as well.

"Believe in the core! 12th Man Army, here are our retained Royal Challengers who will be a part of RCB's #Classof2023! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers," tweeted RCB.

In the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, RCB finished at the fourth position in the points table with 16 points and eight wins out of 14 matches. They qualified for playoffs but lost to Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator.

Believe in the core!



12th Man Army, here are our ________ _____ ___________ who will be a part of RCB's #Classof2023!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/aQCnh2K66E — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 15, 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

Delhi Capitals

Presenting __ The ________ __ _____ for #IPL2023 _



We will head into the #IPLAuction in pursuit of more talent to accompany them __#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/VDOSZflneG — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 15, 2022

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday shared a list of retained and released players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 mini-auction which is set to be held later this year. The Delhi-based franchise has retained a total of 19 players which includes six overseas players.

The players who have been retained by the franchise from their last season's fifth place finish include Indian internationals Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, along with Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Lalit Yadav.

Delhi Capitals have also retained six overseas players which include Australian batter David Warner, West Indies batter Rovman Powell, South African fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, Bangladesh speedster Mustafizur Rahman and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh.

Meanwhile, the franchise has released four players which include Indian players Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat & Ashwin Hebbar and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert.

The Delhi Capitals have also traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders and brought all-rounder Aman Khan in place of him.

Retentions- Indians: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Lalit Yadav

Overseas: David Warner, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Marsh

Releases- Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, KS Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar

Trade- Shardul Thakur to Kolkata Knight Riders