IPL 2023 Full list of retained and released players by all 10 teams - Check Details

Prior to the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23 in Kochi, the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) teams were asked to submit their Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) within a few days after the conclusion of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Before the Retention Day deadline at 5 p.m. on November 15, England batsman Sam Billings and Australian ODI skipper Pat Cummins left Kolkata Knight Riders because they both planned to forego the IPL in 2023. Before finalising their Retention List, the Punjab Kings, which are co-owned by Preity Zinta, have the largest budget at Rs 8.45 crore, while Lucknow Super Giants, who are making their IPL 2022 debuts, have the smallest at Rs 5 crore.

Here's are the full list of retained players by all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2023 auction -

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' list of players released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Players Retained: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Transftered player: Jason Behrendorff

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Purse remaining: INR 20.55 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Players released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Chennai Super Kings

CSK's Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

Purse remaining: INR 20.45

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings' Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3