topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Kieron Pollard RELEASED by Mumbai Indians?

LIVE UPDATES | IPL 2023 Team Wise Retained Players List: Check updates from all 10 IPL Franchises before Retention Day on November 15 here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:04 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 Retention LIVE UPDATES: Kieron Pollard RELEASED by Mumbai Indians?
LIVE Blog

Just a couple of days after the end of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have to announce their Retention List to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction of December 23 in Kochi. Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings have the biggest purse so far before finalising their Retention List, which stands at Rs 8.45 crore while IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants have the smallest at Rs 5 crore.

However, the 10 teams can build on this purse by releasing some players before the Retention Day deadline or can transfer players between franchises in the transfer window as well. Three players have been officially traded so far – Royal Challengers Bangalore trading Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians while IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans traded Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja was rumoured to be on the transfer list but MS Dhoni’s side have decided to retain the all-rounder while releasing players like Chris Jordan, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner before the Retention Day deadline.

Check all the LIVE Updates of IPL Retention Day here.

14 November 2022
10:36 AM

IPL 2023 Retention: Punjab Kings release ex-captain Mayank Agarwal

Punjab Kings are once again set to ring in major changes before IPL 2023. They have replaced Mayank Agarwal as skipper with Shikhar Dhawan. Now reports say they are set to release Mayank Agarwal (Rs 14 cr), Odean Smith (Rs 6 cr) and Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 cr) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. PK already have the biggest auction purse so far at Rs 8.45 crore.

10:24 AM

IPL 2023 Transfer: Jason Behrendorff traded

Royal Challengers Bangalore have traded Australian pace bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians a few days back. The left-armer has been a part of the MI team in 2018 and the 2019 title winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season in the 'Blue and Gold' squad. MI are already battling with injuries to key pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

10:10 AM

IPL Retention Day: Kieron Pollard released by Mumbai Indians?

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are believed to have released former captain and all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Rohit Sharma's side are also believed to have released Tymal Mills, Mayank Markande and Hrithik Shokin ahead of Retention Day on November 15.

10:07 AM

IPL 2023 Retention: Purse Details

All 10 IPL teams have been give additional Rs 5 crore ahead of the IPL 2023 mini auction by the BCCI. Punjab Kings have the biggest purse currently ahead of the Retention announcement, carrying forward Rs 3.45 crore from the IPL 2022 auction to take their total tally to Rs 8.45 crore. 

10:02 AM

Hello and welcome to LIVE Coverage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Retention Day, which is on November 15 ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction here.

IPL 2023IPL 2023 auctionMumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsPunjab Kingsrajasthan royalsKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsIPL newsIPL 2023 mini auction

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad
DNA
DNA: Lizard in the name of brinjal in mid day meal!
DNA
DNA: Why heart attacks have become so common?
DNA
DNA: Not wheat...system rotten in Kaithal
DNA Video
DNA: China troubled by rising cases of COVID-19
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts
DNA Video
DNA: New 'danger' is spreading in the country
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 11, 2022
DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss