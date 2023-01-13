Pretoria Capitals defeated Sunrisers Eastern Cape convincingly thanks to opener Phil Salt's incredible 77 off 47 deliveries, which helped the team reach a respectable 193. Anrich Nortje, who was too hot to handle for their defence, bowled a four-over session that resulted in two wickets for just 18 runs, stopping the Sunrisers for 170/5 in the end.

Phil Salt is up and running in #SA20 _ pic.twitter.com/0O2UvPBO4i — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) January 12, 2023

Speaking on Salt’s performance on Match Centre Live, Viacom18 Sports expert Pragyan Ojha weighed in on how important a resource a player like Phil Salt can be for the Pretoria Capitals, “The most important thing is when you talk about their sister franchise the situation that they are in they would need someone like Salt to keep and deliver the way he’s delivered here. And I think all these think tanks will be looking at him as a resource where he can come in and fix those puzzles which they have a small gap,” said Ojha. Delhi Capitals acquired the services of Salt for INR 2 crore in the recently concluded player auctions.



Ojha also expressed his views on Nortje’s performance. “He's been bowling quick and if you see the way he's been bowling attacking those stumps, he's trying to be disciplined and see the way he was mixing up the pace. He bowled those knuckle deliveries. When you are bowling at 150 and then suddenly coming back to 120-125 that difference really troubles you. And Nortje has been there, he's been doing that in and out and he knows with those scores on the board it gives you that much cushion to even experiment more and more bowled.”