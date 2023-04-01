Rohit Sharma Aim To Join Virat Kohli And Shikhar Dhawan In Elite List In RCB vs MI Game

On April 2, Mumbai Indians (MI), the five-time champions of IPL, will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. This season marks a significant milestone for Rohit Sharma as he enters his 10th year as the full-time captain of MI. He became the captain during the middle of IPL 2013 and took over from the first game of the tournament in 2014, since when he has enjoyed tremendous success both as a captain and as a batsman.

Rohit Sharma is on the verge of breaking another record this season, as he is just 121 runs away from becoming the third player in IPL history to score 6000 runs. He has scored 5879 runs in 227 matches with an average of 30.30 and a strike rate of 129.89. He has also registered one century and 40 half-centuries to his name. If he manages to score a century against RCB on April 2, he will surpass this elite milestone.

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan are the only two players to have scored more than 6000 runs in the T20 league. Kohli leads the list with 6624 runs, including five centuries and 44 half-centuries, while Dhawan is in the second position with 6244 runs, including two centuries. Dhawan is captaining the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. David Warner is in the third position with 5881 runs, while MS Dhoni, with 4992 runs, is the next active player in line after Rohit. The Chennai Super Kings captain is likely to take a call on his career after the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, fans were left baffled by Rohit Sharma's absence from the captain's photoshoot, with some speculating that the winning captain will have a separate photo. In the opening match, MS Dhoni needs just 22 runs to join Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the elite list of players with more than 6000 runs in IPL history.