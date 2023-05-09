IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma’s Struggle With Bat Is Mental, Not Technical, Says Virender Sehwag

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been going through a prolonged rough patch at the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Rohit, who dropped himself down to No. 3 position in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has scored back-to-back ducks in the T20 league this season.

Overall in IPL 2023 so far, Rohit has only managed 184 runs in 10 matches with one fifty against the Delhi Capitals to his name. But skipper Rohit will be pleased that MI are still in contention to reach the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage after finishing in last position in the IPL 2022 season.

Rohit’s next challenge will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two of the most prolific batters in Indian cricket in the last decade – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – will be up against each other in this game. But both iconic batters are going through contrasting journeys in the ongoing competition. Rohit has been struggling for runs this season but Virat is in brilliant form and scoring runs prolifically.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reckons Rohit’s problem isn’t ‘technical but actually mental’. Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Sehwag said, “Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block. There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches.”

_MSD comes up to the stumps _



_Rohit Sharma attempts the lap shot



_@imjadeja takes the catch _



Watch how @ChennaiIPL plotted the dismissal of the #MI skipper __ #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/fDq1ywGsy7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2023

Former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir lauded Kohli for consistently scoring runs and termed it a result of his hard work and dedication. “Virat Kohli has always had the urge to score runs. You can score maximum runs in one season, two or three seasons, but if you are successful in doing this for 15 consecutive seasons, then it can be attributed to the result of your hard work and dedication. What Virat has done in the last 15 years is really commendable,” Tahir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

Former Australia cricketer Aaron Finch felt that Mumbai Indians opening batters look confused and that they need to learn from the way CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad. “MI’s opening combination looks confused they are taking a lot of risk. They were looking to hit all the balls. They should learn from Ruturaj Gaikwad, he remains so calm in the middle and hits the loose balls,” Finch said.

RCB find themselves at the bottom half of the points table but former India cricketer S Sreesanth has backed Faf du Plessis & Co. to bounce back and regain their form. “RCB still has many matches. This team will definitely win. You look at Delhi itself. After losing six matches, this team is now winning. RCB is already winning. I think RCB will regain its rhythm,” Sreesanth felt.