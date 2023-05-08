topStoriesenglish2604813
LIVE Updates | MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Rohit Sharma vs Faf du Plessis

In the upcoming 54th match of the Indian Premier League 2023, Mumbai Indians will be facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians have won 5 out of their 10 matches played so far in the season and are determined to secure a victory against RCB after their defeat against CSK by 6 wickets.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore has also faced a setback after their loss against DC by 7 wickets. They have also won 5 out of their 10 matches and are eager to secure a win against MI in their upcoming match to stay in contention for a spot in the top 4. In their previous encounter earlier this season, RCB defeated MI by 8 wickets with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli leading the charge with their 73 off 43 and 82* off 49 balls respectively. Maxwell's consecutive sixes helped RCB chase down MI's 171/7 after a 148-run opening stand.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match HERE.

08 May 2023
23:37 PM

LIVE MI vs RCB IPL 2023: Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier, Jason Behrendorff

23:34 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the MI vs RCB game in IPL 2023. For over-by-over updates, stay tuned!

