IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore All-Rounder Glenn Maxwell’s Wife Vini Raman Shares News Of Pregnancy On Social Media

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell received some great news ahead of his side’s next IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Saturday. Maxwell’s wife Vini Raman announced on her social media handle on Thursday that the couple was expecting their first child in September this year.

Maxwell had got married to Indian-origin wife Vini Raman in a Christian as well as Tamil ceremony last year before the IPL 2022 season. Vini Raman is a Melbourne-based Pharmacist by profession.

“Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023,” Vini Raman wrote on her post on Instagram. “It’s so important for us to acknowledge this journey has not been the smoothest or easiest. I know first hand how painful it can be to see posts like these wondering if and when your time will be. We send our love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss,” she added.

Vini Raman called the child a ‘rainbow baby’ which refers to a baby born subsequent to a miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of an infant from natural cause. It will be safe to assume that Maxwell and Vini Raman went through a miscarriage sometime last year.

The Australian all-rounder was also sidelined for most of last season after breaking his foot in a freak accident at home. Maxwell made his comeback from injury at the ongoing IPL 2023.

The 34-year-old Maxwell has been impressive in his latest stint with RCB in IPL 2023. In 11 matches so far, Maxwell has scored 330 runs at a strike-rate of 186.44 with 4 fifties to his name. Overall in his IPL career, Maxwell has scored 2,649 runs with 17 fifties and a strike-rate of 157.3. Vini Raman had come down to India and attended part of IPL 2023 last month before returning home to Australia.

Maxwell and his RCB captain Faf du Plessis put on their fourth century partnership of the IPL 2023 season. Du Plessis and Maxwell put on 120 runs for the third wicket off 10.1 overs after RCB were sent in to bat by Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

“I and Faf have had some nice partnerships, so was very enjoyable,” Maxwell was quoted as saying in the innings break. “I tried to give myself a chance. Committed myself to whatever came to mind, I was super positive in my mindset. Today I backed my instincts,” Maxwell said after his fifty in the last match.