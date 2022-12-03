IPL 2023: THIS player can replace MS Dhoni as next CSK captain, Michael Hussey's BIG statement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is of 41 years of age. He will certainly captain CSK at the 16th edition of the league next year which will be fully held in India. However, CSK will quickly need a replacement for Dhoni for IPL 2024. They tried Ravindra Jadeja as captain in IPL 2022 but the management did not get the results and moved on quickly from him, handing over the baton again to MSD midway through the season. But Dhoni cannot go on and on. Someone needs to be found from those set of players who have been doing well for the team for the last few seasons.

One such name is young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who just led his domestic side Maharashtra to the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, while breaking many batting records as well. Gaikwad is young, calm and an excellent batter. He is billed as the next big thing in Indian cricket as well. Former CSK and Aussie batter as well as current coach of the Super Kings Michael Hussey feels he is the right man to lead the team after Dhoni is done.

"I'm not sure what the plans for the future at CSK, but like Dhoni, he is very calm. He is actually very calm when it comes to handling the pressure like Dhoni and he is a very good reader of the game and as I said earlier, he is very observant and I think people are drawn to him because of his nature, character and personality and they like being around him. He has got some excellent leadership qualities," Hussey told The Indian Express.

Gaikwad has been in massive form at the domestic 50-over tournament, slamming 220 off 159 balls vs Uttar Pradesh that also included 7 sixes in a row. In the semi-finals, he slammed 168 off 126 balls before he finished the tournament with another hundred.