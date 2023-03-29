Sanjana Ganesan Turns Commentator For IPL 2023; To Share Comm Box With Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers

IPL 2023 is set to begin on March 31 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with the first match taking place between defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Not to forget, there will be a grand opening ceremony ahead of the match in which pan-India movie star Tamannaah Bhatia will be performing for the packed stadium. Narendra Modi stadium can fill in as many as 1.32 lakh spectators. For the uninitiated, the league will have TV and digital broadcast on two diffetent networks. While Star Sports have the TV broadcast rights, Jio Cinema app will live stream the matches on their app.

Jio Cinema has announced that IPL 2023 will have commentary in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. In their press release, Jio Cinema has released the names of all commentators. Japrit Bumrah's wife and popular cricket anchor Sanjana Ganesan is a part of the English commentary panel and she will share the Comm Box with the likes of Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers and Graeme Swann. At the same time, Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, and Anil Kumble will be a part of the Hindi commentary team.

Kedar Jadhav, who has played previously in IPL for CSK ad RCB, will be in the Marathi comm box. Dhawal Kulkarni, Kiran More and Siddesh Lad will also be a part of the same panel. Abhinav Mukund, Veda Krishnamurthy are part of the Tamil team while Venkatesh Prasad headlines the Kannada commentary team. India's Test batting specilist Hanuma Vihari will be part of the Telugu commentary set up along side Venkatapathy Raju.

It is also to be noted that, for the first time, IPL commentary is going to happen in Bhojpuri language.