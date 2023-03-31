Highlights | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: PBKS Win By 7 Runs As Per DLS Method
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings Beat Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders By 7 Runs As Per DLS Method
Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs according to DLS method in the second match of the IPL 2023 on April 1. Aiming to get his side off to a brilliant start. Both teams played below par last year, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. The teams will be led by new skippers. Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS while Nitish Rana will captain the Knight Riders. The Kings appear to be the stronger team on paper, but they will miss the English batter Jonny Bairstow, who has been ruled out of the entire IPL due to a leg injury sustained while playing golf. They have recruited Matthew Short from the BBL as his replacement. The Kings will also be without Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, but they have an array of all-rounders in Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza.
The Knight Riders will miss their regular skipper, Shreyas Iyer, who is almost ruled out of the whole tournament due to a back problem. They will also miss the two Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das due to national commitments. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the opening match, as both teams look to shed their tag of underachievers and claim the IPL title.
Check LIVE Updates from Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Match No. 2 here.
That is it from PBKS vs KKR match in IPL 2023. For more IPL-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: PBKS win by 7 runs
The game was decided by rain, resulting in PBKS beginning the season with a win on the DLS method. KKR's chase was disrupted by Arshdeep, who took three quick wickets. Venkatesh Iyer, who was included as an Impact player, and Nitish Rana attempted to revive the innings, but Raza dismissed Rana, and Rinku Singh fell early. DreRuss joined Iyer, and they launched an attack on PBKS. However, after an expensive over, Sam Curran dismissed Russell, and as rain approached, KKR fell behind on DLS. Russell's wicket further set them back, and despite hitting a couple of sixes, they were seven runs behind the DLS par when play was halted. Shikhar Dhawan cleverly used his spinners to speed up the over rate, anticipating the rain, and his strategy paid off.
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Still raining
The live visuals indicate that the covers have been placed securely on the field. It continues to drizzle, and time is running out for the match to resume.
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: KKR 7 Runs Behind
Despite the rain, the match continues. However, shortly after, the umpires signal for the covers to be brought on. KKR find themselves trailing by 7 runs according to the DLS par score. Three large covers are deployed to protect both the square and the outfield. If play does not resume soon, the match will be over, and PBKS will secure the victory.
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Arshdeep Singh takes his 3rd wicket
Another wicket for Arshdeep Singh! He delivers a short ball outside off, which bounces sharply and catches Venkatesh Iyer off guard. Iyer attempts to guide it to the boundary but only manages to send it towards backward point, where Rahul Chahar takes a straightforward catch. Arshdeep Singh celebrates by blowing kisses into thin air. Iyer has to depart after scoring 34 runs, including three fours and one six. The official scorecard records the dismissal as: Venkatesh Iyer c Rahul Chahar b Arshdeep Singh 34(28) [4s-3 6s-1].
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: KKR in deep trouble
Russell, looking to pull a short ball off-pace on the stumps, fails to connect properly and sends it straight into the hands of Raza at deep mid-wicket. With that catch, KKR's chances in the game take a major hit. Sam Curran redeems himself after a previous over gone awry and claims the prized wicket of Russell. Disappointed with himself, Russell departs after scoring 35 runs, including three fours and two sixes. The official scorecard reads: Russell c Raza b Sam Curran 35(19) [4s-3 6s-2].
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: KKR 5 down
Rinku Singh departs, caught by Raza off Rahul Chahar's bowling! Rahul Chahar strikes on his very first ball. He bowled a tossed-up googly outside off-stump, tempting Rinku Singh to go for a slogsweep. However, Rinku ended up toe-ending it, with the intention of clearing the boundary towards the biggest part of the ground. The ball was caught comfortably by the fielder positioned at deep mid-wicket, Raza, who did not make any mistake. KKR is in trouble again as they lose another wicket. Rinku Singh's score is 4 runs off 4 balls.
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score: Nitish Rana Departs
Nitish Rana falls, caught by Rahul Chahar off Raza's delivery! The ball was a quick seam-up delivery on back of a length, pitched outside off-stump. Nitish Rana attempted to hit it down but failed to keep it low, resulting in a sharp catch being taken by the fielder positioned at backward point. Raza is ecstatic and punches the air in celebration. The timeout proves fruitful for the team as they get another wicket. Nitish Rana's innings comes to an end after scoring 24 runs off 17 balls, including three boundaries and one six.
PBKS vs KKR IPL Live Cricket Score
_ Impact Player Alert _
IN: Venkatesh Iyer
PBKS vs KKR IPL LIVE Updates: Gurbaz clean bowled!
Gurbaz's stumps are shattered as Nathan Ellis bowls him out! Gurbaz was deceived by the pace of the delivery and came down the track but was unable to get close to the line of the ball, which was back of a length. He attempted a cut shot but missed, resulting in the ball hitting the off-stump. It was a reckless shot from Gurbaz, and KKR is in significant trouble now. Nathan Ellis has done a great job, and Gurbaz's innings comes to an end after scoring 22 runs off 16 balls, including three boundaries and one six.
PBKS vs KKR IPL LIVE Updates: Double-wicket over for Arshdeep Singh
Anukul Roy departs, caught by Raza off Arshdeep Singh's bowling! Arshdeep gives a fierce stare to Anukul Roy as he celebrates the wicket. The delivery was short and outside off-stump, tempting Anukul to go for the pull shot, but he mistimed it and ended up hitting it straight to mid-wicket, who was positioned on the edge of the ring. Arshdeep is ecstatic with his performance, having taken two wickets in the over and give his team a fantastic start. Anukul Roy's score is 4 runs off 5 balls, including one boundary.
PBKS vs KKR IPL LIVE Updates: Arshdeep Singh claims wicket on the 1st ball
Mandeep falls to Arshdeep Singh's delivery, caught by Sam Curran! Arshdeep takes off in celebration, mimicking an airplane. He strikes on the very first ball. The delivery was short and aimed at the stumps, which caused Mandeep to struggle on his pull shot, resulting in a miscue that went straight to the fielder positioned at deep square leg. The ball had a bit of extra bounce that thwarted Mandeep's timing, leading to KKR's first wicket loss. Mandeep's score is 2 runs off 4 balls.
PBKS vs KKR IPL LIVE Updates: Start delayed due to floodlight failure
The lights are beginning to flicker on, and the PBKS team has divided into groups to discuss the situation. Shikhar has decided to call his team in until the lights are fully functional, which may take some time. Live visuals depict that six towers are currently illuminated, while the others remain unlit.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score and updates: PBKS - 191/5 (20 Overs)
And that's it, Punjab Kings (PBKS) finish at 191 after 20 overs. Knocks from Prabhsimran Singh 23 (12), Shikhar Dhawan 40 (29), Rajapaksa 50 (32), Jitest Sharma 21 (11), Raza 16 (13), Sam Curran 26 (16)* and Shahrukh Khan 11 (7)* get their side to a challenging total.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score and updates: Raza gone!
Sunil Narine gets his man! Sikandar Raza 16 (13) caught by Nitish Rana. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bounce back in the death overs. Narine gets his first wicket of the match and the IPL 2023 season.
PBKS: 170/5 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score and updates: 5 overs left
Five overs left for Punjab Kings with Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza in the middle. KKR bring in Shardul Thakur to restrict the PBKS batters from scoring runs. Punjab Kings eyeing a total over 200 at the moment.
PBKS: 153/4 (15.4 Overs)
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score and updates: Gone
Jitest Sharma 21 (11) caught by Umesh Yadav bowled by Tim Southee. Oh no! What a soft dismissal, Sharma was looking so good but Southee shows his experience with that ball. A slower ball gets the PBKS batter.
PBKS: 139/3 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score and updates: Gone
Big wicket! Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50 (32) caught by Rinku Singh bowled by Umesh Yadav. KKR finally get the wicket they were looking for. What a knock by the left-hander, big relief for KKR at the moment.
PBKS: 110/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score and updates: KKR clueless
Kolkata Knight Riders clueless at the moment as both PBKS batters look in fine rhythm at the moment. Punjab Kings will eye a big total over 190 today looking the scorecard so far.
PBKS: 97/1 (9.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs PBKS score and updates: PBKS on top
Shikhar Dhawan 15 (12) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa 31 (18) in the middle keeping the Punjab Kings on top as runs keep flowing for PBKS. KKR bring in Sunil Narine to find a wicket.
PBKS: 69/1 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE PBKS vs KKR score and updates IPL 2023: Rajapaksa on fire
Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets 14 runs off the first over from Sunil Narine. Punjab Kings making the most off the powerplay at the moment. KKR need to control the momentum now if they want to win this contest.
PBKS: 51/1 (5.3 Overs)
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score & updates: PBKS 1 down
Punjab Kings have lost Prabhsimran Singh 23 (12) caught by Gurbaz bowled by Tim Southee. KKR get the first wicket but PBKS are still off to a flying start at the moment.
PBKS: 35/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR score & updates: PBKS begin innings
Punjab Kings open the batting with Prabsimran Singh and captain Shikhar Dhawan. Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Prabsimran gets off the mark with an inside edge with a couple of runs but smacks Umesh Yadav after another delivery over square leg.
PBKS: 8/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score and updates: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score and updates: Overseas players
Foreign players playing for both team:
KKR - Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee Rahmanullah Gurbaz
PBKS - Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
LIVE KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score and updates: Toss update
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana wins toss, PBKS will bat first. Playing 11 coming out shortly.
LIVE KKR vs PBKS score and updates: Impact player rules
Here is a better explanation to the Impact Player Rule and other rules explained in detail for fans to understand better.
LIVE PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 score and updates: Toss coming up shortly
The toss will take place at 3:00 PM (IST). Captains Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) and Nitish Rana (KKR) will be coming out for the toss shortly. Stay tuned!
LIVE PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023: Weather report
The chances of rain in Mohali are high as per the weather reports. The chances are of rain playing spoilsport is around 80 percent. The temperature is expected to stay cool between 14 to 25 degrees celsius. Only bad news for fans is that rain could spoil the game in Mohali.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check KKR's squad
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Rana on taking up leadership role at KKR
New KKR captain Nitish Rana spoke to media on eve of their opening clash vs Punjab Kings about taking role of a captain at Kolkata Knight Riders.
PBKS vs KKR IPL LIVE: Toss at 3 pm IST
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana will come out for the toss at 3 pm IST, half an hour before the first ball of the match.
IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Punjab coach Trevor Bayliss on season ahead
Punjab Kings coach Trevor Bayliss speaks on his plans for te IPL 2023 season. Watch.
Time to put on a show! _ _
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Big season ahead for Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is still a contracted player with BCCI. He is 37 but he has not yet dropped his hopes of playing again for India. Dhawan, who will be leading PBKS this year, will be aiming for a 500-run IPL to get selectors' attention back on him, especially with ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India this year.
LIVE PBKS vs KKR: Match start time
PBKS vs KKR is the afternoon match of the Saturday double-header and it will start at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm. Dhawan leads PBKS while Nitish Rana is the captain for KKR till Shreyas Iyer recovers and comes back to lead.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: CSK lost to GT last night
Chennai Super Kings lost to Gujarat Titans for the third consecutive time in the Indian Premier League. MS Dhoni's side lost IPL 2023 opener by 5 wickets. Dhoni was very critical of his team's batting performance.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Mohali Weather report
The second match of IPL 2023 will start at 3:30 PM IST. The sky will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain during the day and a 24 percent chance at night. Humidity levels are expected to be 78 percent during the day and 91 percent at night.
LIVE Updates PBKS vs KKR: Read preview and live streaming details
The second match of IPL 2023 will be played at Mohali between hosts Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will start at 3.30 pm IST with toss at 3 pm.
Read the PBKS vs KKR preview and live streaming details here
PBKS vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check out squads
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Baltej Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, David Wiese, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
IPL 2023 LIVE Score: Dhawan, Rana look for winning start
In the IPL 2023 opener, PBKS and KKR will look for a winning start. Collecting first points is very important in a long tournament like IPL where losing streaking is hard to break. KKR has a new captain in Nitish Rana after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out due to injury. PBKS have a new leader too in Shikhar Dhawan, who has captained the Indian limited-overs side previously. Let's see which team is better in the first of the two games scheduled for today.
