Highlights | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: PBKS Win By 7 Runs As Per DLS Method

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs according to DLS method in the second match of the IPL 2023 on April 1. Aiming to get his side off to a brilliant start. Both teams played below par last year, finishing sixth and seventh, respectively. The teams will be led by new skippers. Shikhar Dhawan will lead PBKS while Nitish Rana will captain the Knight Riders. The Kings appear to be the stronger team on paper, but they will miss the English batter Jonny Bairstow, who has been ruled out of the entire IPL due to a leg injury sustained while playing golf. They have recruited Matthew Short from the BBL as his replacement. The Kings will also be without Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada, but they have an array of all-rounders in Sam Curran and Sikandar Raza.

The Knight Riders will miss their regular skipper, Shreyas Iyer, who is almost ruled out of the whole tournament due to a back problem. They will also miss the two Bangladesh cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das due to national commitments. It remains to be seen who will emerge victorious in the opening match, as both teams look to shed their tag of underachievers and claim the IPL title.

