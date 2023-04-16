topStoriesenglish2595551
IPL 2023: Sara Tendulkar Excited As Brother Arjun Tendulkar Makes IPL Debut, Reaction Goes Viral

Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians for a base price of INR 20 lakhs in the auction before the 2021 season.

Apr 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has finally made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun's first appearance in the IPL marks the first time a father-son duo has played in this prestigious league. Sachin Tendulkar previously played for Mumbai Indians.

Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians for a base price of INR 20 lakhs in the auction before the 2021 season. In the mega auction before the 2022 season, Gujarat Titans expressed interest in acquiring him, but he eventually returned to Mumbai Indians for a higher price of INR 30 lakhs. Despite being part of the squad for several seasons, Arjun had to wait until Sunday, April 16, 2023, to make his debut appearance.

Before the match, Arjun was spotted having an intense conversation with his father Sachin, who serves as a mentor for Mumbai Indians and has a long association with the franchise as a former player. Rohit Sharma, the regular captain who was left out of the playing XI due to a stomach bug, also joined the conversation along with Sachin. The trio was seen trying to motivate Arjun ahead of his debut at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, as confirmed by stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav. Arjun's sister, Sara, was also present in the stands during the match.

While Arjun played in the match, Rohit is still in the team and may come in as an impact player later. The debutant made an impact in his first match, bowling a tight spell and picking up a crucial wicket. Despite a poor start with the bat, Arjun showed his class by smashing a six on his way to a valuable 15 runs. Overall, Arjun's debut was a promising start to what could be a long and successful career.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

