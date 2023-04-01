Shubman Gill Can Score 600 Runs In IPL 2023, Says Ex-India Wicketkeeper

Gujarat Titans' (GT) opener Shubman Gill carried his India form into IPL with a masterful knock vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the T20 league's news seaon. He stroked 63 off just 36 deliveries that included 6 boundaries and 3 sixes each. Gill's strike rate of 175 was the best thing about his innings on Friday evening as GT beat CSK at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Former Indian wicketkeeper and batter Parthiv Patel made a big prediction that Gill could end up scoring 600 runs this season of IPL.

"The way the Gujarat Titans started their chase. We saw Wriddhiman Saha get the license to use the first six overs to his advantage as much as he could, Parthiv told Jio Cinema after GT beat CSK by 5 wickets on Friday night. He added, "On this wicket, the target was below par, so a strong start is essential. I think the Gujarat Titans got that and kept the momentum. Shubman Gill did what we know Shubman Gill can do and carried over his international form into the IPL. We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill."

Shubman Gill's performance caught the eye of Kumble, who called Gill's performance and attitude a good sign for Indian cricket, "Right at the end, he said that 'I was not happy with the way I got out,' which means that he wants to improve and if he's in that situation in the next game, he wants to finish the game for his team. That's a very good sign for a young player. We spoke about it on the pre-match show on how he's improved from getting 40s and 50s to 100s in One-Dayers and 200. Now, I am sure that this is a good sign for Indian cricket and Shubman Gill to start out on such a wonderful note."