Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PBKS vs KKR Indian Premier League in IS Bindra Stadium, 330pm April 1

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are going to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening encounter of IPL 2023 today at the Punjab Cricket Association Is Bindra stadium in Mohali. It will be fascinating to watch how Punjab play under the captaincy of their new leader Shikhar Dhawan. Punjab have a tendency of changing their captain frequently. In the last three yeas, PBKS have had three captains in form of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Dhawan. Before Rahul, Punjab had put their faith in R Ashwin for some seasons but even he did not last for long.

PBKS received a big blow ahead of IPL 2023 when they got to know that Jonny Bairstow will not be available for the entire season. ECB have not given clearance to Bairstow even after he has recovered well from his leg injury he suffered last year. That is because ECB don't want to risk his fitnesss as Ashes 2023 and ODI World Cup are scheduled later this year.

As far as KKR are concerned, Nitish Rana will lead KKR in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League as regular captain Shreyas Iyer won't take part in the competition for at least the first half of the season.

Here's my Dream11 prediction for PBKS vs KKR:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Andre Russell (Vc), Jitesh Sharma, Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Umesh Yadav, Rahul Chahar.

Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Probable playing XIs:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, N Jadgadeesan, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Shivam Singh, Mohit Rathee, Vidwath Kaverappa.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (C), Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer.