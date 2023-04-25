Sunil Gavaskar Wants THIS Indian To Replace David Warner As Captain Of Delhi Capitals

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently made a big remark by naming Indian all-rounder Axar Patel as the ideal contender for the captaincy of the Delhi Capitals, one of the franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, the Australian batsman David Warner leads the side in IPL 2023, but many cricket pundits have criticized his leadership skills, especially since the team has lost the first five matches of the tournament. In contrast, Axar Patel has been performing consistently well, both as a bowler and a batsman, and has shown great leadership qualities in his role as the vice-captain of the Delhi Capitals.

Axar Patel's recent performances have been outstanding. In the Delhi Capitals' last game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 24, he scored 34 runs and took two wickets, conceding only 21 runs in his four-over spell. His overall strike rate in IPL 2023 has been an impressive 135, while David Warner's strike rate is at 119, despite having played seven games and scored 306 runs for the Delhi Capitals. Sunil Gavaskar believes that Axar Patel's honesty, good rhythm, and excellent form make him the ideal candidate to lead the Delhi Capitals. He also believes that the Indian team can benefit from Axar's leadership skills, and he should be given a chance to perform in the long run.

Fantastic all-around performance by Axar Patel.



34 runs with bat & 2 for 21 from 4 overs - he has been the backbone of Delhi in IPL 2023.

Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports Cricket Live, "I believe Axar Patel should be appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals. He is an honest player. He's in a good rhythm. The Indian team can benefit from him being named the captain of the franchise and performing well. All these things should be done in a long run."

Axar Patel has been in stupendous form in international cricket, especially in the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia, where he scored 264 runs and became the second-highest run-scorer in the four-match Test series after Virat Kohli. In an interview after winning the Man of the Match award in DC's win against SRH, Axar Patel expressed his confidence in his batting ability and his desire to be consistent and carry forward his form.