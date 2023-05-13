IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad Batter Heinrich Klaasen Fined Due To THIS Reason After Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klaasen has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 58 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13.

Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mr Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mr Mishra accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

Henrich Klaasen in IPL 2023:



16*(6) vs KKR

36(16) vs MI

17(16) vs CSK

31(19) vs DC

53*(27) vs DC

36(20) vs KKR

26(12) vs RR

47(29) vs LSG



Furious Klaasen slams umpires

Another controversy took place with the Lucknow Super Giants as the crowd in Hyderabad had a heated verbal exchange with some of the members near the dugout. Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Heinrich Klaasen was even disappointed with the crowd and the umpires. Klaasen was not happy with one decision from the leg umpire which was followed up a rude behaviour from the crowd.

"Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want at the venue. Very disappointed (because) that broke our momentum. Not a great umpiring decision being made there, but it's part of the game," said a disappointed Klaasen. (IPL 2023: MI Captain Rohit Sharma Wanted A Different Batting Order But Suryakumar Said 'No')

The incident happened in the 19th over of SRH's innings when a delivery from Avesh Khan to Abdul Samad was called a no-ball by the umpire for being above waist height. However, the decision was reviewed by LSG's stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya, and after a long check and the use of a ball tracker, the third umpire overturned the decision and called it a fair delivery.

In the end, LSG won the match by seven wickets, with uncapped batter Prerak Mankad scoring a solid 64, and Nicolas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis playing valuable cameos to take their side over the line.