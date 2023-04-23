Team India Coach Rahul Dravid Surprises Fans With IPL 2023 Appearance At RCB vs RR Match

Former Indian cricketer and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnawamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23. Dravid had played for both teams during his IPL career and scored 2174 runs in 89 games with 11 half-centuries.

RR shared a post on Twitter, captioned “In the Pink corner today”, acknowledging Dravid’s presence at the game. The coach had taken a break from cricket and had recently returned from a trip to the Maldives. He is currently spending time with his family in Bangalore before joining the Indian cricket team for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval in London, starting from June 7.

Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna, who recently paid a visit to the RR camp ahead of their game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), attended the Rajasthan Royals game despite being ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a back injury he sustained in September. The Karnataka speedster had played a pivotal role for RR during IPL 2022, taking 19 scalps in 17 games at an economy rate of 8.29.

Sandeep Sharma replaced Krishna in the RR squad and had recently starred with the ball against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final over. Krishna had suffered the injury while playing for India A against New Zealand A in a three-match unofficial Test series.

Dravid, who had captained both RR and RCB during his IPL career, won 22 out of 48 games with a win percentage of 45.83. His next assignment is with the Indian cricket team for the WTC final, where the support staff is likely to travel to England during the last week of May to prepare their strategy to win the trophy in their second attempt.