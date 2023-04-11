'The Real Prince Is Here,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As U-19 WC Winning Captain Yash Dhull Makes IPL Debut

Fans could not keep calm as Delhi Capitals announced that Yash Dhull will make his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Yash recently won the U-19 World Cup for India leading the junior team from the front. He has been impressive in domestic cricket as well.

Dhull replaced left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed who is missing the game due to an injury. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is also missing from the DC squad as he has flown back home to Australia for his marriage.

In his Ranji debut, Yash Dhull smashed twin hundred in both his innings. He also has a double-ton in Ranji Trophy and a hundred on his debut in the Duleep Trophy.

Yash Dhull, the local boy, set to make DC debut! West Delhi folks will be really chuffed right now! #DCvMI #IPL2023 — Niharika Raina (@niharika_raina) April 11, 2023

finally yash dhull is playing. Excited to see him — Jass (@jashan_74) April 11, 2023

Finally Yash Dhull is getting a game



But why Delhi Clownitals have dropped Rossouw when Marsh isn't available??? Khaleel could have been replaced by Sakariya#DCvsMI — KnightLord (@EternalBlizard_) April 11, 2023

Stats to look at about Yash Dhull

Twin hundreds on Ranji debut.

Double Hundred on Ranji Trophy.

Hundred on Duleep Trophy debut.

DC vs MI Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff. (more to follow)