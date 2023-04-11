topStoriesenglish2593837
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

'The Real Prince Is Here,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As U-19 WC Winning Captain Yash Dhull Makes IPL Debut

IPL 2023: Checkout fan reactions as U-19 WC winning captain Yash Dhull makes debut for the Delhi Capitals against Mumbai Indians.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'The Real Prince Is Here,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As U-19 WC Winning Captain Yash Dhull Makes IPL Debut

Fans could not keep calm as Delhi Capitals announced that Yash Dhull will make his IPL debut against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Yash recently won the U-19 World Cup for India leading the junior team from the front. He has been impressive in domestic cricket as well.

Dhull replaced left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed who is missing the game due to an injury. Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is also missing from the DC squad as he has flown back home to Australia for his marriage.

In his Ranji debut, Yash Dhull smashed twin hundred in both his innings. He also has a double-ton in Ranji Trophy and a hundred on his debut in the Duleep Trophy.

Checkout the fan reactions here

Stats to look at about Yash Dhull

Twin hundreds on Ranji debut.

Double Hundred on Ranji Trophy.

Hundred on Duleep Trophy debut.

DC vs MI Playing 11

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff. (more to follow)

Live Tv

IPL 2023U-19 World CupYash DhullDelhi CapitalsMumbai IndiansDC vs MI

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?