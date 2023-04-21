Twitter Blue Tick Gone, KL Rahul's LSG Share Hilarious Gangs Of Wasseypur-Inspired Meme

Twitter boss Elon Musk has finally had his say over matters related to the legacy blue ticks. On April 20, all legacy blue checkmarks were removed and it did not matter whether you were a Shah Rukh Khan or Virat Kohli, the new rules applied on everyone. To get the blue tick back, a monthly or annual subscription must be taken which will come with various benefits. Not just celebrities, even cricket teams have lost the blue tick including IPL side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The KL Rahul-led side shared a meme with fans to tell Twitter about their feelings after the blue badge was taken away.

LSG rant about loss of blue twitter badge

The meme was inspired by Manoj Bajpayee's epic 'Chaabi Kahan hai' scene from 2012 classic Gangs of Wasseypur. LSG tweaked the viral dialogue to 'Blue tick kaha hai'. Check out the meme below.

#BlueTick ke bina bhi wohi #GazabAndaz rahega humara _ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 21, 2023

Later LSG replied to their own meme and wrote: "Blue Tick ke bina bhi wohi #GazabAndaz rahega humara." The fan interaction brought out more funny tweets. Lucknow fans, those with Twitter Blue subscription, replied in the comments 'Blue tick yaha hai (Blue tick is here)'.

Lucknow Super Giants' journey in IPL 2023 so far

LSG registered an epic come-from-behind win over Rajasthan Royals (RR), two nights ago in IPL 2023. That was their fourth win of the season which strengthened their position on the points table. With 4 wins from 6 games, LSG are placed on number 2 spot in the table. RR too have same number of wins but a comparatively better NRR (1.043) keeps them at the top while LSG are second with NRR of 0.709.

Rahul far behind in Orange Cap race

KL Rahul, the LSG captain, has a knack of scoring tons of runs in IPL. He has scored more than 500 runs season after season in this league. But in IPL 2023, Rahul is far behind in the Orange Cap race. He has scored 194 runs in 6 games this season. His strike rate of 114.7 is also quite shocking. The only Lucknow batter in top 10 of leading run scorers in IPL is Kyle Mayers with 219 runs from 6 games.