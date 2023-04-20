KL Rahul Slapped With Rs 12 Lakh Fine For Slow-Over Rate During LSG vs RR Clash In IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pulled off a spectacular come-from-behind win in Match 26 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Wednesday night over Rajasthan Royals (RR). After being asked to bat first by Sanju Samson in Jaipur, LSG posted a fighting 154 for 7 in their 20 overs. The pitch was tough to bat on as LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers went at around 7 runs per over till the first wicket fell. Rahul stroked 39 off 32 balls before he fell in the 11th over of the innings. Mayers went on to score a gritty 51 off 42 balls. But the middle order crumbled as Ayush Badoni, at number 3, scored just 1 while Deepak Hooda went back for just 2. Marcus Stoinis (21) and Nicholas Pooran (29) tried to revive the innings but even their small contributions could take them to just 154 for 7 on the scoreboard.

RR choked

In reply, RR were going well with openers Jos Buttler (44) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) putting on 87 for the first wicket. It seemed RR were going to close the game quickly with plenty of wickets and overs in hand. But Marcus Stoinis had other ideas as he dismissed both Buttler and Jaiswal in quick succession to get LSG back on track. Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag all had a bad day in office as LSG pulled off a brilliant win to get 2 more points in the league.

KL Rahul fined

The LSG captain was slapped with a heavy fine for slow-over rate in the same contest. "Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday," read a statement from IPL.

The Lucknow captain paid Rs 12 lakh for the breach of the code of conduct. "As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement futher read.