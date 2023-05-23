Virat Kohli And RCB Vow To Bounce Back Stronger After Disappointing IPL Exit

Star Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli expressed his determination for a strong comeback in the upcoming season after a disappointing exit from IPL 2023. RCB's journey came to an end in Match 70 of IPL 2023 when Shubman Gill's incredible unbeaten century propelled the Gujarat Titans to a thrilling victory, eliminating RCB from the tournament. Despite Kohli's own outstanding performance of consecutive centuries, his 101 not out was overshadowed by Gill's 104 not out, ultimately securing a playoff spot for the Mumbai Indians.

Kohli, who has seven IPL centuries to his credit, urged his team to maintain their spirits despite falling short of their goal. In a tweet, he acknowledged the moments the team experienced during the season and expressed gratitude to the loyal supporters, coaches, management, and teammates. Kohli also conveyed his determination to come back stronger in the future.

A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/82O4WHJbbn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2023

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed, but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger," tweeted Kohli along with pictures.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who held the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer in IPL 2023, thanked the fans for their support and wished the remaining teams good luck for the playoffs. Du Plessis shared his appreciation on Instagram for the memorable two months of IPL, acknowledging that RCB's journey had come to an end. He expressed gratitude to everyone involved and revealed his plans to spend some quality time at home.

"What a great 2 months of @iplt20 it's been. Unfortunately, the tournament has ended for us. Thank you, everyone, for the support and for making it so special. Good luck to the last 4 teams. Now some home time," wrote Du Plessis on Instagram.

With the defeat in their last league game, RCB concluded IPL 2023 in sixth position with 14 points. Although disappointed with their exit, both Kohli and du Plessis acknowledged the team's efforts, the support they received, and looked forward to future opportunities to bounce back stronger.