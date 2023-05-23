Which Team Will Qualify For Final If GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Gets Washed Out?

The first qualifier of the IPL 2023 is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go head-to-head with the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans (GT). This will be the fourth encounter between the two teams, and CSK will be determined to secure a victory this time around. Despite GT's dominant record over CSK, the match being held at CSK's home ground, the Chepauk Stadium, adds an element of advantage for the Men in Yellow. CSK may not have replicated their previous successes in Chennai this season, but they remain a formidable side, and the enthusiastic support from the crowd will undoubtedly make things challenging for GT.

GT vs CSK Weather Report

In terms of weather conditions, Chennai is expected to provide a conducive environment for a full 40-over game. The AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday predicts zero per cent chances of rain in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, with temperatures ranging between 30-32 degrees Celsius. While rain seems unlikely, in the event that adverse weather conditions do interrupt the match, a super over will determine the winner. This rule applies to all the playoffs and the final, which is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, if the ground conditions are deemed unsuitable for conducting the super-over, the winners will be determined based on the league standings. This applies to all the play-off fixtures, including Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2, as reserve days have not been allocated for these matches. According to the IPL 2023 final league stage standings, GT finished at the top, which means that if the match gets washed out and no play is possible, GT will qualify for the final.

As the Chennai Super Kings gear up to face the Gujarat Titans in the high-stakes first qualifier, the significance of the match cannot be overstated. Both teams will be eager to claim victory and secure a spot in the final of the IPL 2023. While GT may have the upper hand historically, CSK's determination and home advantage make them a formidable opponent. All eyes will be on the MA Chidambaram Stadium as these two teams battle it out for a chance at the ultimate glory in the world of cricket.