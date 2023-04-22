Watch: RCB Fans Mob Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma After Lunch Date In Bangalore

Virat Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were spotted having lunch at CTR Malleshwaram hotel in Bangalore, creating quite a stir among RCB fans. The team had a day off before their upcoming match against Rajasthan Royals on April 23rd, and the former RCB captain decided to spend it with his better half, enjoying South Indian delicacies.

Anushka has been seen cheering for Kohli and RCB during their home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. With the team facing Rajasthan Royals tomorrow, the Bollywood actress joined Kohli for lunch, likely to offer support ahead of the crucial match.

RCB is in good form, coming off a 24-run win against Punjab Kings in their previous match. However, their next opponents, Rajasthan Royals, are currently placed first on the points table, making the upcoming match a critical one for the team. RCB will also be donning green jerseys for this match, as part of their Go Green Initiative, promoting an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle.

Faf du Plessis, who played a vital role in the last match, scoring an unbeaten 40 off just 30 balls, is expected to lead the team against Rajasthan Royals. The South African batsman could not take the field in the last match due to an injury to his ribs, but is reportedly fit and ready to play tomorrow. He currently holds the Aramco Orange Cap with 343 runs in six games at an impressive average of 68.60.

Overall, RCB fans are eagerly waiting for tomorrow's match, hoping to see their team continue their winning streak and secure a spot in the playoffs.